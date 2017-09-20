McDonald’s employee honored for four decades of service

A Mid-Michigan woman is celebrating her 40 years of service at the McDonald's on State Road in Davison.

Margaret “Peggy” Lamb started working for McDonald’s on Sept. 20, 1977, at the age of 21.

She has served in a variety of roles through the years and her supervisors said she continues to provide outstanding service while training new crew members.

McDonald’s employs approximately 32,000 people statewide with 450 restaurants being owned and operated by more than 100 small independent business owners

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.