Breaking: MSP Trooper raised in Mid-Michigan killed in crash

Michigan State Police confirm that a trooper that grew up in Mid-Michigan has passed away as a result of a crash on the west side of the state.

It happened at around 7:45 a.m. at the intersection of Wolverine Boulevard NE and Belding Road NE near Rockford in Kent County’s Plainfield Township.

MSP confirms that Trooper Timothy O’Neill, 28, who worked out of the Rockford Post, was on patrol on his department motorcycle when the crash happened. No one else was hurt, and the accident is still under investigation.

O'Neill grew up in Metamora, that's in Lapeer County.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I confirm the death of one of our own, Tpr. Timothy O’Neill,” stated Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue, director of the MSP. “I ask that you please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers in the difficult days ahead.”

O’Neill enlisted with the MSP in 2014, he served at the Rockford Post his entire 3-year career.

He is survived by his parents, siblings, and his fiancé. He was supposed to be married on Oct. 7.

His loss will be felt throughout our state & my thoughts & prayers are with Tpr. O’Neill’s family, friends & the @MichStatePolice community. https://t.co/NWn1barTh1 — Governor Rick Snyder (@onetoughnerd) September 20, 2017

