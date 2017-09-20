Local healthcare center offering free digital mammograms

A local healthcare center is offering free digital mammograms.

McLaren Bay Region will be offering a free breast cancer screening on Tuesday, October 10 or Tuesday, October 24 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Bay Diagnostic Center, located at the McLaren Health Pavilion, 3175 W. Professional Drive in Bay City.

Experts say regular mammograms can help find breast cancer at early stages, when treatment is most successful. A mammogram can also potentially find cancerous breast changes years before physical symptoms develop.

The screening is encouraged for women 40 years and older who have not had a mammogram in the past 12 months and have no health insurance are encouraged to participate.

If you have health insurance with a high deductible or co-pay, you may also be considered for the test.

Pre-registration is required, though. Please call 989-667-6350 between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to make an appointment for this screening.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.