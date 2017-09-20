New Mid-Michigan online school outperforms hundreds across state

A brand new online school in Mid-Michigan is outperforming hundreds of other schools across the state.

“It was a good achievement for everyone all the way around,” said Nancy Paris, the founder of the Paris Academy.

The academy has the 18th highest SAT score statewide. Paris said it is a huge feat for a cyber school in its first year of online learning.

“We were really excited you know to see that we made the top 20 and that we were the number one charter school in the state, so it was like you know hard work paid off,” said Paris.

Thirty-two students took the SAT, averaging 1,174 out of a possible 1,600.

The test measures college readiness among 11th graders. Josiah Klingenberg feels fully prepared to take it this year.

“It feels good to have the opportunity to go to a school being the number one charter school,” Klingenberg said.

The Paris Academy is the only charter school to make the top 20.

Besides their top SAT scores, the academy is working on getting affordable college for their students.

Another plus is that the students can earn college credit for free while still in high school, giving them a leg up before graduating.

“College is not a cheap thing, but being able to have it and get a few years of free college is a huge benefit and a huge opportunity,” Klingenberg said.

As the superintendent, Paris focuses on getting her students both academically and financially prepared for that next step. She said seeing them succeed is more rewarding than any school ranking.

“It’s delightful to be able to have a school motto where students really have an opportunity to achieve and do the best that they can do and to see them do that it’s very fulfilling,” Paris said.

