Claims of students drag racing on M-13 raises concerns

A dangerous situation on a stretch of local road as some people are driving way too fast and putting the lives of others at risk.

"It's a 1940s road that is handling 2017 traffic,” Tyler Roberson said.

Roberson thinks a stretch of M-13 in Bay County could be designed better. He said the number of speeders headed up north every week doesn't help.

"We have the mass migration from Detroit and those areas and I think they come up and want to get up to play quickly,” Roberson said.

Roberson said he's had a couple of close calls on the highway. He hasn't talked to police about it, but others have.

"We do get a lot of complaints,” Sgt. Terry Spencer with the Pinconning Police Department said.

The department posted on its Facebook page this week that it has even received complaints of students racing their cars on M-13.

"We talked with the Pinconning High School superintendent this morning. We had an assembly with the career center students. Even though no citations were issued to them we just wanted to let them know there's a lot of dangers in conducting that activity,” Spencer said.

Meanwhile, the sheriff's department said there are a lot of lead foots on M-13, but they said in many cases it's confusion over the speed limit that's to blame.

"I've stopped several vehicles that have admitted that they thought it was a 65 mile per hour zone when it was only a 55 mile per hour zone,” Deputy Jeremy Kloska said.

Kloska patrols the area often. He said Tuesday he did catch a couple of young people speeding and it certainly wasn't because they thought the speed limit was 65.

"Those vehicles were laser-timed at 80 miles an hour in a 55 mile an hour zone,” he said.

So, should the speed limit on M-13 be 65 mph?

Roberson doesn't think so.

"I wouldn't think so, no. Especially with no turning lane or anything else like that no I definitely think no,” Roberson said.

In Michigan, if the speed limit is not marked, drivers are limited to 25 mph through residential neighborhoods and 55 mph in rural, less populated areas.

