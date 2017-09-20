Flint to discuss long-term water source

Fireworks are expected as Flint’s finance committee prepares to talk about the quickly approaching deadline to choose a long-term water source.

The full council has so far postponed decisions to stick with Detroit water or switch to the new Karegnondi Water Authority.

“My concern is if we go with KWA we will have a brand new pipeline,” said Scott Kincaid, member of the Flint City Council. “If we go with GLWA we have a 50-year-old pipeline.”

The future of Flint’s water source is still very much in the air. Should the city stay with the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) for the next 30 years or switch to the Karegnondi Water Authority (KWA)? Kincaid said the council needs more time to figure things out.

“I’m not confident that GLWA is the best opportunity for the residents of Flint to move Flint forward,” Kincaid said.

However, Kincaid isn’t ruling GLWA out either.

Before the water crisis, Flint signed a contract to join the KWA and still owe $7 million in bond payments as part of that deal.

There's a major selling point of the new proposal, though. As part of the 30-year contract with GLWA, Flint would receive a $7 million credit, offsetting that debt.

While Kincaid and other council members hash through the details, Flint Water Advocate Melissa Mays said no to the KWA.

“No I don’t think it’s a good idea,” Mays said. “We have been through too much.”

Mayor Karen Weaver has also previously pushed for a long-term deal with GLWA. She said that as soon as the deal was finalized, Flint residents would start receiving water at a discount rate.

TV5 reached out to the Genesee County Drain Commission, who said they have been treating and testing the water from the KWA form months. They also added that they would work with Flint no matter what decision is made.

Drain Commissioner Jeff Wright said the KWA should start providing water to customers by the end of October. Right now, 17 Communities in Genesee County are set to get service.

As for Flint, the state is pressuring City Council to sign off on a contract, but Kincaid said they simply need more time.

“We need to continue to look at the water treatment plant, looking at the cost, looking at potential purchasing of water from the drain commission for a interim bases, so we are looking at a lot of things,” said Kincaid.

A special meeting has been planned for Wednesday night to determine if the city can stay with the GLWA for another 30 days.

