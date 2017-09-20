Leadership concerns surface at Saginaw Schools after late $7M payment

A local school district is facing a decade of struggling credit after a missing the deadline on a payment to the state.

While work is underway to prevent that harsh penalty, work may be needed to mend the issues lurking within the district itself.

Saginaw Public Schools missed the payment deadline on August 21, but the school board wasn't informed until just last week - leading to concerns over transparency and communication within the district.

The school board meets Wednesday night, where this issue is expected to be at the forefront.

"I'm not concerned about it because they were working on fixing it. And if they fixed it before they bring it to us that's fine with me,” said Ruth Ann Knapp, a trustee for the school board.

Knapp said she didn't know about a late loan payment that led to a negative report on the district's credit rating until last week.

The district missed the deadline for making the payment by only minutes. Board President Rudy Patterson said he was concerned board members weren't told about the missed payment until this week. Knapp sees things differently.

"I'm a proponent of let's take care of it and avoid crisis and then report how everything came down the pike,” Knapp said.

On Tuesday, the district's decision to wait until the payment due date, coupled with a litany of failed attempts to wire the money by Huntington Bank, resulted in missing the payment deadline.

The district is working with the state and bank to lessen any damage to its credit rating. The district also said they won't wait until the last minute to make loan payments in the future.

However, how this misstep will affect the board's working relationship with the superintendent is still unknown. It's an issue Patterson said he will bring up at Wednesday’s school board meeting.

For her part, Knapp is taking a wait and see approach.

"I don't believe the trust has been broken with the executive staff,” she said.

