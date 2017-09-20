Flint man convicted in deadly 2012 home invasion

A Mid-Michigan man could spend the rest of his life in prison after a jury convicted him of seven felonies related to a 2012 home invasion.

A Genesee County jury convicted 23-year-old Marcus Allen Howell, formerly of Flint, of one count of first degree criminal sexual conduct, three counts of armed robbery, one count of attempted murder, one count of first degree home invasion and one count of felony firearm.

The charges stem from the Aug. 5, 2012 home invasion on Dayton Street in the city of Flint that left two men dead from gunshot wounds to the head.

A third female victim was also left with life-threatening slashes to her throat. Police said the woman was also sexually assaulted by Howell.

Prosecutor David Leyton said Howell was serving a prison sentence for a felonious assault conviction out of Genesee County in 2013 when new evidence was gathered in the 2012 case.

Howell was then charged with nine felonies, including the murders of 54-year-old Randy Phillips and 40-year-old Patrick Boven.

“While I am disappointed we were unable to obtain a murder conviction in this case, I am satisfied that the seven convictions we did obtain will result in a lengthy prison sentence for Marcus Howell,” Leyton said.

Leyton said Howell has a significant record of violence from a young age.

He will be sentenced on Oct. 24.

