Grand opening of research center in Grand Blanc

An international vehicle technology firm is now setting up shop in Mid-Michigan.

Laird, the London-based company, officially opened its new research and development center in Grand Blanc on Sept. 20.

“As this part of the world, there really is some tremendous talent,” said Tony Quinlan, the CEO of Laird. “That was the magnet to us for putting more capital here in the region.”

The company said it is investing in Mid-Michigan because of the people living here. Whether it’s mobile technology, automotive electronics, or wireless communication between vehicles, Quinlan wants you to know this new facility can do it all and it will keep growing.

“We have hard ambitions to get this business to a half a billion turnover in the next three years and we are already on track to do that,” Quinlan.

Laird officials cut the ribbon for its impressive 43,000-square foot facility, moving locations from Holly to Grand Blanc and increasing its size and power.

This new facility has over 100 employees and the company is still looking to hire more.

Laird President Steve Brown said engineers, designers, and scientists will put together global technology for the auto industry, medical fields, and the computer industry. He said filling job openings here is easy.

“I would put the talent in Michigan against anywhere else in the country,” Brown said. “I mean that sincerely.”

Quinlan said the company had no better place to expand the technology giant.

“This is absolutely the center of the automotive industry in the U.S.,” Quinlan said.

