New campaign to boost Saginaw riverfront is gaining steam

A new campaign to boost a Mid-Michigan riverfront is gaining steam.

It's simply called “Riverfront Saginaw” and highlights the collection of individually unique districts within the riverfront area.

For years, the city of Saginaw has invested in the riverfront areas hoping to spur economic growth and bring more visitors to the city.

President and Managing Partner of the Saginaw Spirit Craig Goslin is a member of the Riverfront Saginaw Committee. He spoke about what's being done to make these positive changes happen.

“We plan on encouraging commerce, encouraging development, by investors and developers in that area. And also, getting the word out that this area is a very safe area, and to come down and enjoy the amenities that are here in this area,” Goslin said.

Part of the Riverfront Saginaw project includes some additional infrastructure to help boost the visual component of the campaign.

“It's an exciting time. When you look at midtown Detroit, you look at downtown Bay City, the things they did over the last 10-15 years. I don’t think you'll recognize downtown Saginaw in 10 years from now. It’s going to be, even five years from now. That’s what’s happening here,” Goslin said.

It will be a big weekend for the riverfront area this weekend.

On Saturday, Wynonna Judd will perform at the Temple Theater with ZZ Top playing at the Huntington Event Park.

The Saginaw Spirit will play in their home opener at the Dow Event Center on Saturday as well.

