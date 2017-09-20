MAGNET busts marijuana operation at Shiawassee County home

A massive marijuana operation was busted at a Shiawassee County home.

Investigators served a search warrant on Tuesday, Sept. 19 for a home on Cook Road after the Mid-Michigan Area Narcotics Enforcement Team (MAGNET) received tips about an illegal marijuana operation at the house.

During their search of the home, police seized approximately 40-50 pounds of processed marijuana, 110 suspected marijuana plants, and approximately three pounds of butane honey oil.

Butane honey oil is made from extracting high amounts of THC from a marijuana plant.

Two men, both of Pontiac, were arrested. They’re being held in the Shiawassee County Jail on felony charges of manufacturing marijuana, possession with intent to deliver marijuana and maintaining a drug house. Police have not named them at this time.

Shiawassee County Animal Control was also called to the home to take a dog into custody.

