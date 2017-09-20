Own a piece of the Joe Louis Arena for $85

The Detroit Red Wings said goodbye to Joe Louis Arena in April as they played their final game in the storied stadium.

If you didn't get a chance to pay your respects, though, now you can own a piece of Detroit hockey history - for a price of course.

Fans can purchase limited-edition vials of melted ice from the Joe last season.

Only 3,000 will be available and they cost $85 each.

Proceeds will go to the Detroit Red Wings foundation.

