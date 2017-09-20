Children among victims in list of Bay City overdose calls

A Mid-Michigan city has released its list of overdose calls for 2017.

The Bay City Department of Public Safety posted the list of all 64 overdose calls on its Facebook page.

At least 33 of those cases involved heroin and Narcan was used to treat the victim for 23 calls.

Six people have died from overdoses so far this year.

However, one of the most disturbing pieces of info from the release was how young some of the victims were.

Two of the cases involved a 15-year-old and a 9-year-old.

They both survived.

