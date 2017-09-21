Heat ramps up for Thursday & the weekend

After a few "cooler" days to start the week, we saw a return to the 80s yesterday in parts of Mid-Michigan. For those longing for fall-like temperatures, yesterday may have been too warm, but that's only the beginning. We're even hotter over the next couple of days!

Today & Tonight

A weakening cold front to our west was responsible for showers and thunderstorms overnight in parts of Wisconsin, but all the rain associated with that fell apart as it moved over Lake Michigan and over parts of West Michigan.

This gives us a dry start to the day for the morning drives, but even without the rain, you'll certainly feel the mugginess as you leave the house today. Temperatures are in the 60s and even low 70s for some this morning, and those will be skyrocketing through the afternoon.

With partly sunny skies all day long, expect temperatures to jump into the middle and upper 80s this afternoon, with even a few readings in the lower 90s possible. Even if our temperatures don't reach the 90s, it will feel like it later this afternoon according to the Heat Index, or "real feel".

A few thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon, but we're certainly not expecting to be widespread. Activity is expected to remain isolated and most of us will be staying dry all day long.

Working against our thunderstorm threat will be an area of warm temperatures aloft, acting as a lid on our atmosphere. If we're unable to "take the lid off", it's very possible no one will see rain through today.

If thunderstorms manage to develop, we will see those come to an end quickly as we lose the heating of the day. Overnight, we'll see partly to mostly clear skies, with some areas of fog. Lows should settle into the middle and upper 60s again tonight.

Friday - Sunday

Once we're into Friday, we're on easy street through the weekend. Skies will be mostly sunny as we end the workweek with hot and humid temperatures continuing all weekend long.

Expect highs on Friday to be a touch warmer than Thursday, so a few 90s are entirely possible, with very similar temperatures on Saturday and Sunday.

Dew points will be well into the 60s and low 70s all weekend, so we'll definitely be sweating it out. Be sure to where plenty of sunscreen outside and take plenty of breaks when doing strenuous activity. It should go without saying, but also be sure to check on those without A/C, the elderly, and look twice if you have kids and pets in the car.

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.