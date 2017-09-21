Study: Lead-tainted water may have played role in fertility, sudden infant deaths

A recent study suggests that lead-tainted water in Flint may have played a key role in the city’s low fertility rates and sudden infant deaths.

The research was done by a pair of professors from the University of Kansas.

They analyzed data from birth and death certificates issued by Flint and other Michigan cities; before and after the switch to the Flint River.

The city’s fertility rates decreased by 12 percent while fetal death rates rose by 58 percent.

However, there’s still no evidence directly linking this to the lead-tainted water.

The findings also contradict initial reports done by the Department of Health and Human Services, which concluded there was no evidence linking the two.

