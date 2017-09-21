Breaking: Police on scene of situation in Mt. Morris Township - WNEM TV 5

Breaking: Police on scene of situation in Mt. Morris Township

MT. MORRIS TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

Crime tape is up, and multiple officers are on the scene of a situation in Mt. Morris Township.

It’s happening at Clio Road and W. Stanley Road in Genesee County.

TV5 has learned that at least two men were involved in some sort of altercation and that the Michigan State Police Crime Lab may be called to the scene.

We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available. 

