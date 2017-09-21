Controversial art piece takes on Flint water crisis

A sculpture piece at ArtPrize 2017 is centered around the Flint water crisis.

Activist artist Ti-Rock Moore's piece entitled “Flint” will be on display at the Fountain Street Church until Oct. 8. This is the first time the piece will be displayed in Michigan.

In Moore’s provocative work, a continuous stream of contaminated brown water flows out of a water fountain with a sign that reads “colored”.

The art piece debuted at Art Basel in Miami, FL with a powerful impact. A video of the sculpture received more than 25,000 retweets.

This is the last time the sculpture will be on display in public.

