Crime Stoppers are still searching for suspect of double homicid - WNEM TV 5

Crime Stoppers are still searching for suspect of double homicide

Posted: Updated:
Source: Crime Stoppers of Flint Source: Crime Stoppers of Flint
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

On Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, two brothers were found dead in a home at 2200 Kansas Ave. on the east side of Flint.

Police believe Francisco Javier and Valentin Sanchez were shot to death earlier that morning.

Crime Stoppers has offered a reward of up to $2,500 for help with this case.

If you have any information about this case, you can anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.