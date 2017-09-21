Crime Stoppers are still searching for suspect of double homicide

On Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, two brothers were found dead in a home at 2200 Kansas Ave. on the east side of Flint.

Police believe Francisco Javier and Valentin Sanchez were shot to death earlier that morning.

Crime Stoppers has offered a reward of up to $2,500 for help with this case.

If you have any information about this case, you can anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.

