Breaking: Train derailment in Bay County, blocking intersections

Bay County Central Dispatch is reporting a train derailment.

Lake State Railroad said the train went off the tracks in the south end at around 10:30 a.m.

An officer on the scene reports that the derailment is east of Monroe and that Michigan is open for drivers.

Lake State Railroad reports that the Lincoln intersection is blocked.

It’s unclear what, if anything, the train was hauling.

Drivers are being asked to find an alternate route.

