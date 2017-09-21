Breaking: Train derailment in Bay County, blocking intersections - WNEM TV 5

Breaking: Train derailment in Bay County, blocking intersections

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
BAY COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Bay County Central Dispatch is reporting a train derailment.

Lake State Railroad said the train went off the tracks in the south end at around 10:30 a.m.

An officer on the scene reports that the derailment is east of Monroe and that Michigan is open for drivers.

Lake State Railroad reports that the Lincoln intersection is blocked.

It’s unclear what, if anything, the train was hauling.

Drivers are being asked to find an alternate route.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.