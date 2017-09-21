One-room schoolhouse brings kids of all ages together

The day starts at Wood School in Bangor, Michigan much like many others, with the pledge of allegiance.

But here they raise their own flag outside of the tiny one-room school before filing in.

Inside it doesn’t look like other schools.

“We have kindergarteners, four first graders, six second graders,” said Connie Hollis, the teacher and principal of the schoolhouse.

The class of 26 kids is made up of kindergarten through eighth graders. Hollis said the mixed age groups have a big advantage.

“You learn more when you’re teaching it, so when they actually have to teach a younger child they learn it as well,” Hollis said.

Fifth grader Tyler Oliver agrees the style is helpful.

“I think it’s a lot of fun because you go down and help a kindergartener and then there could be an eighth grader that comes over and helps you,” said Oliver.

The school was founded in 1849 and the current building opened in 1869.

While they use new technology for many lessons, pupils here said they like the old-fashioned values.

“You can do a lot of different things like you have more freedom,” Oliver said.

“The kids work at their own pace,” Hollis said. “They don’t have to be held back from another group.”

Hollis said the schoolhouse will give the kids a head start in high school.

“When they leave our school, they go on to skip a couple grades in high school,” Hollis said.

