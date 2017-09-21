One-room schoolhouse brings kids of all ages together

Michigan State Police confirm that a trooper that grew up in Mid-Michigan has passed away as a result of a crash on the west side of the state.More >
Michigan State Police confirm that a trooper that grew up in Mid-Michigan has passed away as a result of a crash on the west side of the state.More >
A Mid-Michigan city has released its list of overdose calls for 2017.More >
A Mid-Michigan city has released its list of overdose calls for 2017.More >
Fenton Police are searching for an individual following an incident at a VG’s on Silver Parkway.More >
Fenton Police are searching for an individual following an incident at a VG’s on Silver Parkway.More >
A man who won a $338 million Powerball jackpot was charged on Wednesday with sexually assaulting a child.More >
A man who won a $338 million Powerball jackpot was charged on Wednesday with sexually assaulting a child.More >
The Essexville Public Safety Department is investigating after a 14-year-old girl said she noticed a suspicious man following her home from school.More >
The Essexville Public Safety Department is investigating after a 14-year-old girl said she noticed a suspicious man following her home from school.More >
Taco Bell is about to put booze on the menu at more than 300 new locations.More >
Taco Bell is about to put booze on the menu at more than 300 new locations.More >
During their search of the home, police seized approximately 40-50 pounds of processed marijuana, 110 suspected marijuana plants, and approximately three pounds of butane honey oil.More >
During their search of the home, police seized approximately 40-50 pounds of processed marijuana, 110 suspected marijuana plants, and approximately three pounds of butane honey oil.More >
Many are pleased to see the horse is no longer suffering from a medical condition that a veterinarian was treating for some time, but some are questioning the care the horse was receiving.More >
Many are pleased to see the horse is no longer suffering from a medical condition that a veterinarian was treating for some time, but some are questioning the care the horse was receiving.More >
President Donald Trump's childhood home in New York had some new occupants over the weekend - refugees who shared their stories as a way to draw attention to the refugee crisis as the United Nations General Assembly convenes with Trump in attendance.More >
President Donald Trump's childhood home in New York had some new occupants over the weekend - refugees who shared their stories as a way to draw attention to the refugee crisis as the United Nations General Assembly convenes with Trump in attendance.More >
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.More >
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.More >