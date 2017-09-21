15 stolen guns found buried on city-owned land

Fifteen stolen handguns have been recovered, found buried on city-owned property.

The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office reports the guns were found in a wooded portion of property owned by the City of Croswell.

The discovery of the weapons started more than a month ago when the sheriff’s office began receiving scattered information about the possible location of some stolen property.

After piecing together information, several agencies went to the property on Sept. 20 and found disturbed ground.

Under less than a foot of dirt, they found the handguns, which were all stolen from a home in Croswell back in 2011.

The guns have been sent to a crime lab for analysis and the investigation continues into who took them.

If you have any information, call the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at (810) 648-8360 or the Croswell Police Department at (810) 679-2266.

