Ramps to I-75 in Genesee County closing for repairs

The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing the eastbound I-69 ramps to both north and southbound I-75 for pavement repairs.

The closure starts on Sept. 21 at 8 p.m.

The detour will include eastbound I-69 to the Hammerberg Road exit (Exit 135), then westbound I-69 back to I-75.

The work is expected to wrap-up at around 5 a.m. on Sept. 22.

