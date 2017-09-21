Medical license of Midland doctor suspended

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) has served an order suspending the medical license of Steven Michael Morris, of Midland.

LARA took the action pursuant to the Public Health Code, which “permits suspension of a health professional’s license when the public health, safety, or welfare requires emergency action”.

LARA also served an administrative complaint alleging Dr. Morris was convicted of Operating While Intoxicated in 2014 and a second offense Operating While Intoxicated in 2017.

But LARA said Dr. Morris failed to notify the department as required.

The complaint also alleges that Dr. Morris failed to comply with his monitoring agreement with the Health Professional Recovery Program.

This is a temporary measure and not a final determination that the Public Health Code has been violated by the licensee, according to LARA.

