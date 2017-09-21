School warns of stranger danger encounter in Clio

A second case of stranger danger in as many days in Mid-Michigan.

Clio Carter Middle School posted a letter about a stranger danger encounter Thursday morning to its Facebook page.

The letter said a Carter Middle School student was standing at the bus stop on Lake Road near Center Road at about 7:05 a.m. That's when the boy said a white, four-door sedan pulled up with three passengers inside. He told police and school officials a female passenger in the back seat proceeded to open the door as a male said, "Get the boy in the car."

The letter said the boy then ran to his house and told his mother. The car drove away eastbound on Lake Road.

The letter concluded by urging parents to talk with their children about strangers as well as being aware of their surroundings and walking with other people.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.