Student brought pocket knife to after-school program

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
CARROLLTON, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities are investigating after a student brought a knife to an after-school program, according to a letter sent home to parents.

The letter sent home to parents at Carrollton Elementary School by Principal Sarah Coates said a student reported to the Boys and Girls Club director that another student had shown him a pocket knife on Wednesday, Sept. 20 during their after-school program.

Coates said while the club follows their program policies and addresses any discipline issues, the school did take additional steps to investigate the incident.

“As a reminder, by law, we cannot share any details of a student’s discipline with the public,” Coates said in the letter.

Coates urges any parents with concerns to contact her. 

