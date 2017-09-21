Downtown Saginaw re-branded as Riverfront Saginaw

A local community group dedicated to boosting a Mid-Michigan riverfront is gaining momentum.

“Riverfront Saginaw” highlights the collection of unique districts within the riverfront area.

“Fifteen years ago this area was in badly need of repair and today it’s beautiful,” said Craig Goslin, the President and Managing Partner of Saginaw Spirit.

From a downtown district into a riverfront community, the city of Saginaw is experiencing a special change within its borders.

On Sept. 21, community leaders launched a campaign to re-brand a portion of downtown Saginaw as Riverfront Saginaw.

It’s highlighted by the efforts of the Dow Event Center, Huntington Event Park, and Temple Theatre.

“All those things are occurring right here in Riverfront Saginaw and certainly that’s going to increase over the next decade,” Goslin said.

Thursday's press conference revealed a lot of new and exciting events coming to the Saginaw area, including a brand new logo for the Riverfront Saginaw Project and some headlining events on Sept. 23.

“Saturday night is going to be special here in Riverfront Saginaw, with the Saginaw Spirit home game, ZZ Top, and Wynonna Judd all playing at the same time, simultaneously, that’s pretty,” said Dean Emerson, the CEO of SVRC Industries.

Not only that, but the committee is also helping to bring in new businesses, such as the Saginaw Farmer’s Market, which is expected to open by next spring.

“The Pavilion is currently under construction,” Emerson said. “They’re going to be putting the roof on within the next week. Parking lot on the river will be finished and we’ll have the walkway that will continue down now into the Farmers Market’s Pavilion kind of to highlight Riverfront Saginaw that we’re talking about here today.”

The initial kickoff of the event starts Saturday, Sept. 23 and all guest whether they be a Saginaw resident or otherwise are encouraged to see what’s new.

“I guarantee you’ll have a great time here this Saturday night in Riverfront Saginaw,” Emerson said. “It’s a great place to be and it’s extremely safe and we got a lot of room for you some come on out and visit us.”

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.