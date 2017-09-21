State, economic leaders plan to create more jobs in Mid-Michigan

State and economic leaders in Frankenmuth have plans to create more jobs in our hometowns.

Michigan’s Little Bavaria is a tourism hot spot. Just a few years ago, Zehnder's Splash Village got a massive addition all thanks to a special grant.

Al Zehnder is the CEO of Zehnder's. He said the grant helped create more jobs for the area.

“It's created about 100 new full-time jobs. Just a few years ago, we had about 50 lifeguards. We now have 125 full-time lifeguards in addition to cooks and housekeepers,” Zehnder said.

Thanks to the grants provided by the state, Zehnder's was able to expand their waterpark and add on additional hotel rooms.

Zehnder said he appreciates the grant money and he is looking forward to more projects that will help Splash Village.

“It's just a fun project. We want to build this out. We can add two more attractions in the park here,” Zehnder said.

Congressman John Moolenaar said he is excited to see the collaboration between the government and local businesses.

“This is a partnership. So, you have the state, the local and federal government, working together but the private sector is really leading the way in this and providing the investment to make it happen,” he said.

More than a $100,000,000 in grant money was awarded to the state by the federal government in 2016. Most of that money is aimed at community development programs.

Residents with community development projects can apply for funding as well. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.