Mid-Michigan program teaches kids string instruments

A Mid-Michigan program is giving children of all ages the chance to learn the strings.

With fewer schools offering orchestra programs, students have limited options when it comes to learning to play the violin.

The program is not only teaching kids how to read music, but how to perform with confidence.

“I like it because it can inspire other people if they want to play instruments,”

On Saturdays, the First Presbyterian Church in Saginaw is filled with beautiful music. They’re apart of Saginaw Strings, a youth-led string band featuring violins, violas, cellos, and bass.

“I think any musical study enriches your life,” said Nancy Powers, the lead teacher of Saginaw Strings. “It just touches something deep inside of you.”

Right now, the group is open for enrollment for their upcoming season. They’re looking for young people hoping to learn something new and cultivate a new skill.

As the kids will tell you, it’s a lot of fun too.

“I like playing at the concerts because the church is so pretty,” said Georgine McCallun, a violin player.

Not only are these kids learning to play the strings, it’s also filling a void in many local public schools.

“Well there’s a lot of connections and a lot of research has been done on the value of music study and math scores because it does help them academically,” said Powers. “And probably if I surveyed my students here, most are very good students in other areas as well.”

While band class is taught at many local schools, strings instruments are often not included. Plus, leader of this group said it teaches a whole lot more than just to play music, but discipline and other skills as well.

“It makes me more confident, I can make a goal and I can achieve that,” said Makaila Dunn, a violin player.

