BREAKING: Meijer bakery employee diagnosed with hepatitis A

State health officials are warning residents a food worker at a local Meijer has been diagnosed with hepatitis A.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services confirmed a bakery food worker at the Meijer store located at 1015 Pickard Street in Mt. Pleasant was diagnosed with the illness.

>>Read more: Health officials confirm 319 cases of hepatitis A during outbreak<<

Health officials said those who consumed any baked goods made on-site at the bakery department of this Meijer store between August 23 and September 20, 2017 may have been exposed to the hepatitis A virus.

The baked goods will bear the Meijer Bakery label, and would include individual items such as single doughnuts and rolls from the self-serve case.

Consumers with any of these products still in their home should discard them immediately. Freezing does not kill the hepatitis A virus.

“While the risk of exposure in this situation is low, patrons should monitor for symptoms of hepatitis A infection which include sudden onset of abdominal discomfort, dark urine, fever, diarrhea, and yellow skin and eyes,” officials said.

The Central Michigan District Health Department is working with Meijer to provide vaccines to any of their bakery employees and to ensure they are following recommend guidelines.

So far, no illnesses have been identified from the exposure at this time, the MDHHS said.

No Meijer stores or Meijer bakeries at other locations are affected.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.