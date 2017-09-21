CMU senior killed in Gratiot County crash

A local community is raising money for the family of a Central Michigan University student who was killed in an early morning crash.

It happened on Thursday, Sept. 21 at about 2:08 a.m. on southbound US-127 just north of the St. Charles Road overpass in Gratiot County.

Investigators said a southbound vehicle driven by 21-year-old Taylor Dalian of Canton left the road and hit a guardrail. Dalian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the CMU senior was not wearing her seat belt and may have been texting while driving at the time of the accident.

A GoFundMe page set up on behalf of the Therapeutic Recreation Club at CMU is raising money for Dalian’s funeral expenses.

“Taylor was a close friend to all of us in Therapeutic Recreation and outside of class. Taylor will be truly missed,” the page said.

So far, more than $2,600 has been raised.

