Tigers Announce 2018 Spring Training Home Schedule - WNEM TV 5

Tigers Announce 2018 Spring Training Home Schedule

Posted: Updated:
Detroit Tigers Detroit Tigers

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers today announced the club’s Grapefruit League home game schedule for 2018 Spring Training in Lakeland, Florida. 

Next spring will mark the Tigers 82nd season at state-of-the-art TigerTown in Lakeland, extending the longest-standing relationship between a Major League team and a current Spring Training host city. The 2018 spring season marks the club’s 53rd consecutive season of exhibition play at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium.

The Tigers will open the exhibition schedule on Thursday, February 22 as the club plays host to Florida Southern College in the annual matchup against the Moccasins. The Tigers open the home portion of the Grapefruit League schedule against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday, February 24.

The home schedule is highlighted by visits from the New York Yankees on Tuesday, March 6, Saturday, March 17 and Tuesday, March 20 and the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday, February 24 and Wednesday, March 7, while the New York Mets will visit Publix Field on Friday, March 9 and the Washington Nationals on Monday, March 12.

The 2018 Spring Training home schedule is subject to change. The full Spring Training schedule will be released at a later date.

Full season ticket packages, flex plans and group tickets for the 2018 Tigers Spring Training exhibition season will be available in the coming weeks at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. Additionally, individual game tickets will be available for purchase starting January 13th at the TigerTown box office. For additional ticket information and special group pricing, call the Lakeland ticket office at (863) 686-8075 or visit tigers.com/springtraining.

DETROIT TIGERS 2018 SPRING TRAINING HOME SCHEDULE

                                                                                                             

Day                                         Date                  Opponent                                                                            Site

Thursday                                 February 22                  Florida Southern College                  Lakeland

Saturday                                  February 24                  Toronto                                   Lakeland

Sunday                                    February 25                  Pittsburgh                                Lakeland

Thursday                                 March 1                  Atlanta (SS)                            Lakeland

Friday                                      March 2                  Miami                                     Lakeland

Saturday                                  March 3                  Tampa Bay                             Lakeland

Tuesday                                  March 6                                                 New York Yankees                                           Lakeland

Wednesday                             March 7                  Toronto (SS)                           Lakeland

Friday                                      March 9                                                 New York Mets                               Lakeland

Sunday                                    March 11                  Atlanta                                    Lakeland*

Monday                                   March 12                  Washington                             Lakeland

Friday                                      March 16                  Philadelphia (SS)                    Lakeland

Saturday                                  March 17                                               New York Yankees                                           Lakeland

Monday                                   March 19                  Baltimore                                Lakeland

Tuesday                                  March 20                                               New York Yankees                                           Lakeland

Saturday                                  March 24                  Philadelphia                            Lakeland

Sunday                                    March 25                  Atlanta                                    Lakeland

Monday                                   March 26                  Tampa Bay                             Lakeland

All time is Eastern (Detroit) time.                                                                  *Daylight Savings Time begins

^Subject to change

 Copyright Detroit Tigers 2017.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.