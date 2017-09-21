Tigers Announce 2018 Spring Training Home Schedule

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers today announced the club’s Grapefruit League home game schedule for 2018 Spring Training in Lakeland, Florida.

Next spring will mark the Tigers 82nd season at state-of-the-art TigerTown in Lakeland, extending the longest-standing relationship between a Major League team and a current Spring Training host city. The 2018 spring season marks the club’s 53rd consecutive season of exhibition play at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium.

The Tigers will open the exhibition schedule on Thursday, February 22 as the club plays host to Florida Southern College in the annual matchup against the Moccasins. The Tigers open the home portion of the Grapefruit League schedule against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday, February 24.

The home schedule is highlighted by visits from the New York Yankees on Tuesday, March 6, Saturday, March 17 and Tuesday, March 20 and the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday, February 24 and Wednesday, March 7, while the New York Mets will visit Publix Field on Friday, March 9 and the Washington Nationals on Monday, March 12.

The 2018 Spring Training home schedule is subject to change. The full Spring Training schedule will be released at a later date.

Full season ticket packages, flex plans and group tickets for the 2018 Tigers Spring Training exhibition season will be available in the coming weeks at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. Additionally, individual game tickets will be available for purchase starting January 13th at the TigerTown box office. For additional ticket information and special group pricing, call the Lakeland ticket office at (863) 686-8075 or visit tigers.com/springtraining.

DETROIT TIGERS 2018 SPRING TRAINING HOME SCHEDULE

Day Date Opponent Site

Thursday February 22 Florida Southern College Lakeland

Saturday February 24 Toronto Lakeland

Sunday February 25 Pittsburgh Lakeland

Thursday March 1 Atlanta (SS) Lakeland

Friday March 2 Miami Lakeland

Saturday March 3 Tampa Bay Lakeland

Tuesday March 6 New York Yankees Lakeland

Wednesday March 7 Toronto (SS) Lakeland

Friday March 9 New York Mets Lakeland

Sunday March 11 Atlanta Lakeland*

Monday March 12 Washington Lakeland

Friday March 16 Philadelphia (SS) Lakeland

Saturday March 17 New York Yankees Lakeland

Monday March 19 Baltimore Lakeland

Tuesday March 20 New York Yankees Lakeland

Saturday March 24 Philadelphia Lakeland

Sunday March 25 Atlanta Lakeland

Monday March 26 Tampa Bay Lakeland

All time is Eastern (Detroit) time. *Daylight Savings Time begins

^Subject to change

