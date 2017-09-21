US government will appeal order blocking Iraqi deportations

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) has served an order suspending the medical license of Steven Michael Morris, of Midland.More >
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services confirmed a bakery food worker at the Meijer store located at 1015 Pickard Street in Mt. Pleasant was diagnosed with the illness.More >
Sonya Nelson says her niece, Life Lynn DeKlyen, died Wednesday evening at University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor. Life's mother, Carrie DeKlyen, died Sept. 9, three days after giving birth to her sixth child.More >
A Mid-Michigan city has released its list of overdose calls for 2017.More >
Lake State Railroad said the train went off the tracks in the south end.More >
Michigan State Police confirm that a trooper that grew up in Mid-Michigan has passed away as a result of a crash on the west side of the state.More >
Fenton Police are searching for an individual following an incident at a VG’s on Silver Parkway.More >
A local community is raising money for the family of a Central Michigan University senior who was killed in a crash.More >
Taco Bell is about to put booze on the menu at more than 300 new locations.More >
A man who won a $338 million Powerball jackpot was charged on Wednesday with sexually assaulting a child.More >
