Fenton man bound over for trial in crash that killed 5

HOWELL, MI (AP) -

A Michigan man charged with second-degree murder in a crash that killed five people has been bound over for trial.

The Macomb Daily reports 22-year-old Matthew Carrier of Fenton is charged with five counts of second-degree murder and 14 other charges in connection with the two-car collision May 9 in a rural area about 35 miles northwest of Detroit. It killed probation agent Candice Dunn, who had just been honored at a Corrections Department banquet, and four other people in the two vehicles.

No court dates were set during the probable cause hearing Thursday.

Investigators say Carrier ran a stop sign at 103 miles per hour and had a blood-alcohol level of 0.15 percent.

Defense attorney Rolland Sizemore said sending the case to trial was appropriate.

