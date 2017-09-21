Teacher who liked to gamble accused of stealing from school - WNEM TV 5

Teacher who liked to gamble accused of stealing from school

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
A teacher who liked to play slot machines has been charged with embezzling thousands of dollars from a suburban Detroit school.

Authorities say ticket sales for the 2016 homecoming dance at Dakota High School should have totaled about $30,000, but only $11,000 was deposited.

Lydia Johnson, a Spanish teacher, was responsible for all money related to student events at Dakota. The prosecutor's office says she should have collected nearly $13,000 in fees for a trip to a camp but only $500 was deposited.

Johnson appeared in court Thursday. It wasn't known if she has a lawyer.

Macomb County prosecutor Eric Smith says records at MGM Casino show Johnson spent more than $90,000 last year playing penny slot machines.

The school district placed her on leave in May.

