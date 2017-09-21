Illinois teacher hailed as hero after tackling alleged student gunman

An Illinois teacher is being hailed as hero after she took down an alleged student gunman inside a school.

More than 100 police officers raced towards Mattoon High School on Wednesday, Sept. 20 after a 911 call of shots fired.

Students and faculty running for safety reported a shooter in the school cafeteria.

Braeton Davis was there when the student opened fire. His knuckles were grazed by a bullet.

“It was one of the scariest things that could happen to you,” Davis said. “That's when I looked left, and I saw the person holding the gun, and then they fired three to five more shots.”

A second student was struck by as many as two gunshots, but survived.

Mattoon Police Chief Jeff Branson credits a teacher, now identified as Angela McQueen, with tackling the shooter.

“She's been trained, obviously, but in these scenarios, you just don't know what's going to happen until it happens. And with the quick response of the teacher, if that teacher had not responded as quickly as they had, I think the situation would've been a lot different,” Branson said.

Alexis Perry saw the confrontation unfold.

“She seen the gun come out and she was going to tackle him - and which she did - and he still had his finger on the trigger and it was flying up and hitting the ceiling,” Perry said.

Even after overwhelming the shooter, Anna Morton watched as McQueen continued checking on others.

“She was walking around and making sure everything was OK and I went up and gave her a hug and thanked her because she could have, that could have been a lot worse and she made it to where it wasn't,” Morton said.

Police said a school resource officer also helped disarm the shooter.

The teen victim who was hospitalized returned home Wednesday.

This is the fifth shooting to reportedly hit a central Illinois high school in the past month.

