Record highs set up like dominoes

Record highs fell for a second day in a row on Friday, and we may tack a few more of those on before this heat wave ends!

Overnight

Skies will remain clear overnight, but that again will not translate into any major heat relief. Overnight lows will settle mostly to the mid 60s, with humidity levels running high. With a lack of wind, open windows won't offer any help to sleeping conditions, and may again set us up for patchy fog.

Saturday & Sunday

Mostly sunny skies rule the weekend with plenty expected both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will keep on sizzling with temperatures well into the 80s if not the lower 90s all weekend long.

60s are on the docket each night this weekend, but the lingering humidity will keep things feeling muggy and very Summer-like.

Like Friday, remember to stay hydrated if working outside and keep an eye on the elderly and those without A/C. Check twice for kids and pets in the car, and also keep the sidewalk and pavement temperatures in mind as those will be even hotter this afternoon.

Have a great weekend!

