Summer heat for the first day of fall

It was quite the day in Mid-Michigan on Thursday with the heat making a big return to the area with a few heat index readings reaching the triple digits! As we get ready to kick off the weekend, expect plenty of temperatures in the 90s again today, lasting right into the weekend.

Today & Tonight

As we get the morning commute kicked off, temperatures have cooled off a bit from the muggy morning we had on Thursday, with readings mostly in the lower to middle 60s. Even with a slightly cooler start, highs should reach well into the 80s and 90s again today, with heat index values feeling even hotter.

It's important today to remember to stay hydrated if working outside and keep an eye on the elderly and those without A/C. Check twice for kids and pets in the car, and also keep the sidewalk and pavement temperatures in mind as those will be even hotter this afternoon.

Skies will be mostly sunny through our Friday with most of us staying dry. It's worth noting that a few pop-up storms have been showing up in some of the models later this afternoon with our heat and humidity building up plenty of instability. While we can't rule it out, most of us will stay dry.

If any thunderstorms do develop, they will likely be efficient rain makers with some downpours possible. Any precipitation that develops this afternoon would fade as we lose the heating of the day.

Kick off for high school football games this evening will be in the low to middle 80s, but feels like temperatures may still be close to 90. Be sure to keep the players hydrated headed into the games tonight.

Skies are mostly clear through the overnight with lows expected to fall into the 60s.

