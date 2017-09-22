Cash, pills, taken during Rite Aid robbery

Police are looking for two men in connection with an armed robbery at a Rite Aid.

It happened on Sept. 11 at 7:15 p.m. at the store on the corner of Fenton Road and Atherton Road in Flint.

Investigators said the men, both about 5’8”, and in their early 20s, took cash, pills, and promethazine/codeine syrup.

They left in a 2002-2007 Buick Rendezvous. It is white/off-white with a moonroof and a pink paper plate.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to their arrest.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.