Early morning cutting reported in Saginaw - WNEM TV 5

Early morning cutting reported in Saginaw

Posted: Updated:
stock photo stock photo
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

We are hoping to learn more about a cutting reported in the City of Saginaw.

Saginaw County Central Dispatch reported the incident at 2717 Lowell around 12:30 a.m. on September 22.

No further details have been released.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.