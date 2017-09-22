Fundraising underway to repair Veterans memorial

Fundraising efforts are underway after a Veterans memorial was vandalized.

McFarlan Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Flint was defaced and hit by vandals around the first week of May.

Eighteen of the nineteen panels on the memorial columns at the park were damaged.

As a result, various groups have been raising funds to help with the restoration.

Commissioner David Martin, himself a veteran, shared “Honoring those who died in service to their country should be the duty of every American. What happened to this monument, a dedication to all County service members, was a disgrace, and we are trying to do our part to right that wrong.”

As part of that effort, a $1,000 check from the Davison American Legion Post #267 will be presented to the Friends of McFarlan Park.

A GoFundMe page has also been established. So far, $600 of the $35K goal has been donated.

>>Click here to access the gofundme site<<

