UP school district rejects land sale over tobacco, alcohol

A school district in Michigan's Upper Peninsula has rejected a land sale mostly because the buyer wanted to sell tobacco and alcohol.

Dollar General offered $127,000 to buy land next to the Brimley school. But Superintendent Brian Reattoir says the retailer wouldn't agree to not stock tobacco and alcohol.

Brimley school board President Kurt Perron says it was a "deal-breaker." The Evening News in Sault Ste. Marie reports the offer was turned down Monday night.

Perron says the school district is in no hurry to sell the land.

