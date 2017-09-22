MI lottery winner waking up to a lifetime of cash, is it you?

A Michigan Lottery player is waking up to a lifetime of cash after winning $25,000 a year for life playing Lucky For Life.

The winning ticket was bought at the Midway Part Store, 3821 South Evergreen Drive in White Cloud.

It matched the five white balls drawn Thursday night, the 12th time that a Michigan winner has won a lifetime prize in the game.

The lucky winner has two choices:

Annual payments for a minimum of 20 years or life, whichever is greater, or

A one-time lump sum cash payment of $390,000

The winner should contact the Michigan Lottery Public Relations Division at (517) 373-1237 to schedule an appointment to collect the big prize.

