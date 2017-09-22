Beach boating forecast today & this weekend

With the weather getting hot, the Great Lakes will likely be getting busier this weekend with plenty of temperatures in the 80s and 90s expected from this afternoon through Friday.

Thankfully, not only will our skies be cooperating, the forecast for the Saginaw Bay and Lake Huron look great!

Friday & Friday Night

While you may be stuck at work for now, we'll still be warm through the evening hours hanging out around 80 until after sunset, which comes at roughly 7:32 PM. Outside of a very slight chance for a pop up storm, skies should be mostly sunny through the evening hours.

Waves from northern Lake Huron down to southern Lake Huron are expected to be around 2 feet or less. Water temperatures are in the 60s to around 70.

Winds will be around 5-10 knots from the south.

Saturday & Sunday

Little change in the beach and boating forecast is expected from Saturday through Sunday. Skies will stay mostly sunny both days and temperatures still holding near the 90s.

From northern Lake Huron to southern Lake Huron, winds are expected to be south to southwesterly both days, off-shore, allowing even temperatures very close to the lakeshore to feel the summer warmth. We'll still have lake breezes that develop, making things feel a touch cooler, but it shouldn't be dramatic.

Both Saturday and Sunday, waves are expected to be around 2 feet or less, with any winds holding close to 5 to 10 knots.

Additional Information

To get daily beach reports through the weekend, head to the Great Lakes Beach Hazard page produced by the National Weather Service. This a great resource not only for the weekend, but for all of your beach trips, even next summer. This will provide the beach forecast for each of the big lakes.

The link can be found here: http://www.weather.gov/greatlakes/beachhazards.

Have a great weekend!

