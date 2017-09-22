Fire damages Scorpions Motorcycle Club barn in Lyon Township

A fire has damaged a barn belonging to the Scorpions Motorcycle Club northwest of Detroit in Oakland County's Lyon Township.

It's the second Detroit-area motorcycle club damaged this week. The Street Royalty Motorcycle Club building on Detroit's west side was destroyed Wednesday by an explosion and fire.

The Lyon Township fire forced a road closure Friday morning as firefighters put out the blaze. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was under investigation.

No injuries were reported at the Street Royalty Motorcycle Club. The cause of that explosion also was under investigation.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.