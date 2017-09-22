Must see scenic routes for MI fall colors

Autumn is here, and that means fall colors are upon us! So 20 Michigan county road agencies have recommended local stretches that offer fantastic fall views.

“County road agencies have found many hidden gems among the miles of roads during the fall seasons, as they have been taking care of these roads for years,” said Denise Donohue, executive director of the County Road Association (CRA) of Michigan. “CRA invites the public to enjoy the fall season by driving local roads in Michigan.”

Drivers are encouraged to use the #LoveFallRoads with a post on CRA’s Facebook page or on the Twitter @MICountyRoads to let everyone know of the best local road spots for Michigan fall colors.

CRA encourages you to plug these intersections in your phone for a scenic route or stop for a family picnic.

Mid-Michigan (October 10-17)



Clinton County

Maple Rapid Roads from Harris Road to Tallman Road

Tallman Road from Maple Rapid Road to Stone Road

Stone Road from Tallman Road to Wacousta Road

Wacousta Road from Stone Road to Hyde Road

Peacock Road from M-78 to Cutler Road

Clark Road from Upton Road East

Barry County

Hickory Road from M-43 to east near Gilmore Car Museum

Upper Peninsula (October 1-7)



Chippewa County

North and South Caribou Lake Roads in the DeTour Village area

Gogomain Road from Goetzville to Pickford

Lakeshore Drive from Brimley to M-123

Salt Point Road from M-28 to Lakeshore Drive

Dickinson County

Kramer Drive on the north side of the city of Iron Mountain

Metropolitan Road near Felch

Emmet County

Lake Grove Road from US-31 to Resort Pike Road

Indian Garden Road from Resort Pike Road along Walloon Lake

Lower Shore Drive from M-119 to M-119 in West Travers Township near M-119 Tunnel of Trees

Lamkin Road from M-119 to M-119 in Friendship and Readmond Townships

Houghton County

Covered Drive Road

Paradise Road

Freda Road

Pike River Road

Calumet Waterworks Road

Iron County

Ottawa Lake Road/ Hagerman Lake Road loop

Pentoga Trail (CR-639) to CR-424 along Chicagon Lake and Pentoga Road from CR-424 to Brule River

Bates-Amasa Road (CR-643) US-2 to US-141 by Paint River and Hemlock River

Gibbs City Road and Ponozzo Road

US-2 to Houghton County

Keweenaw County

Brockway Mountain Drive

Lac La Belle Road

Gratiot Lake Road

Mohawk-Gay Road

Eagle Harbor Road

Marquette County

County Road 510 from County Road 502 north to Big Bay

Triple A off County Road 510 in Big Bay

County Road 533 in Skandia

M-35 from County Road 480 to Gwinn

Northern Lower Peninsula (October 7-14)



Alpena County

Bolton Road to Long Lake Road

Nicholson Hill Road and Scott Road

Antrim County

Deadman Hill overlook off US 131 viewing Jordan River Valley

Jordan River Road off US-131

Pinney Bridge Road off M-66

Cascade Road off Alba Highway (CR 620)

Leelanau County

North Eagle Highway

Newman Road

Port Oneida Road

Gills Pier Road

Schomberg Road

Mason County

Lakeshore Drive from Oceana Drive to Iris Road

Hawley from Pere Marquette Highway to Walhalla Road

South Masten Road to Washington Road and the Ruby Creek area

North Lakeshore Drive along Hamlin Lake

Custer Road from Hogue Road to US-10

Presque Isle County

Long Lake Highway from M-65 into Alpena County

E-634 Highway from Polaski Road west to Lake May Road

W-638 Highway Ocqueoc Road from Walker Highway to North Allis Highway from Ocqueoc Road west to M-211.

Montmorency County

Pleasant Valley Road

Farrier Road

Carter Road

Meridian Line Road

West Michigan (October 14-21)



Kalamazoo County

Q Avenue – 10th Street to 12th Street, Texas Township

U Avenue – 4th Street to 8th Street, Prairie Ronde Township

W Avenue – 8th Street to Schoolcraft Village Limits, Prairie Ronde Township

14th Street – Lyons Avenue to U Avenue, Schoolcraft Township

U Avenue – Portage Road to 23rd Street, Schoolcraft Township

V Avenue – Canadian National Railroad to 28th Street, Brady Township

28th Street – V Avenue to UV Avenue, Brady Township

34th Street – UV Avenue to V Avenue, Brady Township

Kent County

Honey Creek Avenue from Pettis Avenue to Cannonsburg Road

Bailey Drive from Vergennes Street to Lincoln Lake Avenue

Fallasburg Park Drive from Lincoln Lake Avenue to Gavin Lake Avenue

5 Mile Road from Lincoln Lake Avenue to Gavin Lake Avenue

Gavin Lake Road from 5-mile road to Belding Road

Wabasis Avenue from Belding Road to 12 Mile Road

Ramsdell Drive from 5 Mile Road to 11 Mile Road

Berrien County

Blue Star Memorial Highway along Lake Michigan from Van Buren to M-63

M-63 south to St. Joseph

Red Arrow Highway from Stevensville to Lakeshore Road in New Buffalo

Red Arrow Highway to Union Pier then back to Warren Woods Road

Red Highway to Madron Lake Road in city of Buchanan

Southeast Michigan (October 14-21)



Oakland County

Lahser Road south of Square Lake Road to just north of Maple Road

Franklin Road

Orion Road between Rochester and Lake Orion

Washtenaw County

Huron River Drive between Mast Road and US-23

North Territorial Road between US-23 and M-52

>>For a look at how fall foliage colors are shaping up across the state, click here.<<

Copyright WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.