Nouvel Catholic Central moves varsity football game time because of heat

Friday’s heat is causing some districts to allow excused absences from class, and it’s also having an impact on local football.

Nouvel Catholic Central has moved the varsity football game vs. Beecher to 7:30 p.m. due to the temperatures.

The homecoming parade will still be at 4:30 p.m. with the alumni game at 5:30 p.m.

