Nouvel Catholic Central moves varsity football game time because - WNEM TV 5

Nouvel Catholic Central moves varsity football game time because of heat

Posted: Updated:
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Friday’s heat is causing some districts to allow excused absences from class, and it’s also having an impact on local football.

Nouvel Catholic Central has moved the varsity football game vs. Beecher to 7:30 p.m. due to the temperatures.

>>Keep up to date on temperatures here<<

The homecoming parade will still be at 4:30 p.m. with the alumni game at 5:30 p.m.

>>Catch all your Friday Night Lights scores here<<

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.