Michigan lawsuit tossed in 'halal pepperoni' case

A judge has rejected a lawsuit against a pizza franchise, alleging it sold pork as "halal pepperoni" at one of its locations in a Detroit suburb.

The Detroit Free Press reports that on Thursday the Wayne County judge dismissed the lawsuit Dearborn resident Mohamad Bazzi filed against Little Caesars Pizza.

Bazzi filed the complaint in May, saying he ordered halal pizza from the Little Caesars in Dearborn twice. Halal food is prepared according to Islamic guidelines.

He says the boxes were labeled "halal," but that the pizzas were topped with regular pork pepperoni. Pork is prohibited in Islam, the religion Bazzi follows.

Bazzi's attorney says he may appeal because the judge didn't let them amend the complaint to prove a cause behind the pizza chain's actions.

