Church windows vandalized in Carsonville

On Sept. 22, Sanilac County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the United Methodist Church on Sheldon Street in Carsonville for a breaking and entering/vandalism complaint.

Deputies said five of the church’s stained glass window, that date back to the 1800’s, were shot at with possibly a BB or pellet gun.

The suspects also entered the church and damaged the inside of the building while stealing some items. Deputies have not yet determined the value of the lost items.

Authorities are offering up to $500 for information leading to the arrest of the suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Deputy Todd Laming at (810) 648-200 ext. 648 or the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at (810) 648-8360.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.