Michigan man sentenced to over 28 years for crystal meth

A man from Greenbush, Michigan was sentenced to 28 years in prison for distributing crystal meth.

Daniel Harrington, 45, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Thomas Ludington in Bay City. Harrington pleaded guilty on February 7 to possession and intent to distribute more than five grams of meth.

Police said Harrington obtained the meth from a source in California and transported it to northern Michigan.

During the investigation, investigators found the meth being distributed tested as 100 percent pure.

