Schools scramble to keep kids cool during historic heat

On a day like Friday, it's important to keep cool and hydrated.

Like some schools across Mid-Michigan, Bay City Academy offered students an extra day off before the weekend because of record-high temperatures being recorded across the state.

"We just wanted to make sure that our parents knew it was going to be very warm, and that they had the option, and that we would excuse them today because of the heat if they chose to keep their children home,” Principal Darci Long said.

Many parents chose to keep their kids at home rather than inside a classroom.

“I'm retired, so we can bring the kids right to our house anytime their sick or if they've got a dental appointment. So, that works out good for everybody,” said John Grembowski, a Bay City resident.

For those who still had to attend class, Bay City Academy did their best to make it as comfortable as possible.

"We still had many, many come to school today so we went out bought a bunch of water, bought a lot of popsicles, and just trying to make the kids comfortable. Brought in extra fans, anything we could do so that they're comfortable,” Long said.

Despite the high temperatures, it was business as usual for students. However, recess was inside the nice, cool air-conditioned gym.

"P.E. this afternoon, we're probably going to do in the gym rather than outside because I imagine by 2 p.m., 2:30 p.m. it's going to be pretty warm,” Long said.

Even so, most parents and grandparents were just glad to have had the option to bring their children home, especially with an excused absence.

"Yeah, it's pretty good. You see because they can get heat stroke if it gets too hot, and that wouldn't be good. Not at all,” Grembowski said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.